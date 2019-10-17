Celebrate Cave Creek with a Second Night of Music, Drinks, Food & Fun

by

The annual celebration of all things Cave Creek kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 16, and continues tonight as the Town hosts the second day of its signature Taste of Cave Creek event.

For 27 years, the Town of Cave Creek has offered this event as a chance for residents to mingle with neighbors, and for those from other parts of the Valley to sample the amazing fare offered from the local restaurants and bars. Held at Stagecoach Village, guests can stroll through the outdoor setting as the sounds of the Crown Kings, Fosterson and Lindsey Vogt fill the air, all while sampling cuisine from more than 30 area restaurants.

“It’s a perfect way to experiment with all of these restaurants in the area and find your next favorite restaurant in town,” says Town of Cave Creek’s Marshal Adam Stein, event chair. “It promises to be a night like no other and the Town’s largest Taste of Cave Creek event ever.”

More than 30 restaurants will descend upon Stagecoach Village for the taste fest, including Bryan’s Black Mountain BBQ, Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse, Cartwright’s Modern Cuisine, Indigo Crow, El Encanto, Harold’s Corral, Grilled Addiction, It’s a Divine Bakery, Le Sans Souci, The City Creamery, The Horny Toad and Wandering Donkey, to name a few.

This year’s event brought a new partner, Frankly Organic Vodka, a local vodka company offering five flavors of organic vodka that will host a vodka challenge at the event. There will also be wine and beer tastings (with more than 21 breweries participating), as well as bourbon and tequila tastings.

Also new this year, the Town is changing its parking plan. Shuttles will transport patrons from throughout the town core to the event. There will be no onsite event parking other than a limited number of on-site handicapped parking spaces for those with placards.

“You can come out, have fun, enjoy the food, and just relax,” says Marshal Stein. “Everyone’s a neighbor a Cave Creek, there are no strangers here.”

The second day of Taste of Cave Creek takes place Thursday, Oct. 17, 5–9pm, at Stagecoach Village, 7100 East Cave Creek Road. Tickets are $10 for entry (free for children 12 and under); food and drink tickets, $3–$5. For additional information, visit www.tasteofcavecreek.com.