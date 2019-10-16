Join the Kiwanis Club of Carefree for Pancakes with a Purpose

by

The annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast will be held Nov. 9 in the in the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion of the Carefree Desert Gardens, 101 Easy Street, from 7am to 11am. Tickets can be purchased from a Kiwanis member or at the event. Adult tickets are $8; $4 for children 14 and under. The pancakes are “all you can eat.”

The Kiwanis Club of Carefree pancake breakfasts are a favorite local attraction. They offer good food, at good prices, creating a good time to support many good community services. They raise about $8,000 each year to support various community organizations.

Kiwanis pancake breakfasts are held twice a year, fall and spring, on Saturday mornings, in the town center of Carefree. More than 250 people attended the last one. The club says that when they began about 12 years ago, they were tied to the Fiesta Day Parade — the only local event that drew a lot of outsiders. Now pancake breakfasts are an event on their own, with other local organizations arranging information booths around the area. The club says that they “welcome this intra-community involvement because good neighborhood organizations should support each other.”

The Kiwanis Club of Carefree extends a special thanks to Harold’s Corral and The Roastery of Cave Creek for their donations.

For additional information, visit www.kiwaniscarefree.org.