Kazimierz Wine and Whiskey Bar Hosts Esteban & Teresa Joy Nov. 2

by

Celebrated guitarist Esteban will perform an intimate music concert with his daughter and violinist Teresa Joy at 6pm, Saturday, Nov. 2, at Kazimierz Wine and Whiskey Bar, 7137 East Stetson Drive, in Scottsdale.

Attendees will be treated to classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence as well as newly composed songs. Grammy award-winning drummer Joe Morris and Raul Yanez, pianist and Arizona State University professor of music, will play alongside Esteban and Joy.

Tickets are limited and start at $75 per person. To purchase, visit estebanmusic.com.

Critically acclaimed, Esteban has topped numerous billboard charts and toured throughout the country. Launching his career in Arizona, Esteban and Joy played in the mid-90s where they won “Best of Phoenix” for eight years. Renowned for their emotive performances, the duo is a favorite within the Arizona music scene.

For more information or to contact Kazimierz Wine and Whiskey Bar, call 480.946.3004 or visit kazbarscottsdale.com.