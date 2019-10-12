LDV Winery Tasting Room Celebrates One Year

by

The LDV family invites guests to join them in celebrating the one-year anniversary of the LDV Winery Tasting Room Sunday, Oct. 20, from noon to 6pm at its Stetson Drive location in Old Town Scottsdale. In honor of this milestone, LDV Winery will be releasing its 2014 Grenache — a true representative of the winery’s estate located in the southeastern Arizona Chiricahua Mountains — made with estate-grown, 100 percent Grenache that has been aged for 34 months in 100 percent new French oak barrels. During the event, guests can enjoy a complimentary first taste of this new release along with birthday cake to celebrate the occasion.

LDV Winery Tasting Room is located at 7134 East Stetson Drive, Suite B110, in Scottsdale. For additional information, call 480.664.4822 or visit www.ldvwinery.com.