Local Health & Wellness Company Brings Organic Juice and ‘High Vibe’ Foods to New Scottsdale Location — Kaleidoscope Juice Opens Oct. 17

by

Kaleidoscope Juice announced that it will open its newest outlet at The Shops Gainey Village located at 8977 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale Thursday, Oct. 17. To celebrate the grand opening, guests will receive a free fresh press juice with any purchase Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 20. Plus, samples of other menu items such as avocado toast, smoothies and protein cookies will be offered.

Kaleidoscope is proud to source the best organic ingredients, locally when able, to offer healthy food fast. Locally owned and operated since 2008, Kaleidoscope now has five locations. In addition to this new location, the company has plans for further expansion and will be opening another location in the coming months.

The new sun-filled 1,000 square- foot space at Gainey Village will have a French Moroccan design and feature bar and lounge seating, a large community table and a patio welcoming guests to stay or take their orders to go. A countertop fresh press juice machine will also be a new addition allowing team members to press juices to order throughout the day. The shop will be open daily from 7am to 7pm.

“We are delighted to open this new, beautiful location in the neighborhood where I started the company delivering juices to people’s homes,” said Alexandra Maw, founder and owner of Kaleidoscope Juice. “We believe in the vibrancy of Kaleidoscope and look forward to sharing our passion for healthy, healing foods with the Scottsdale community.”

Kaleidoscope’s mission is to nourish and heal through nutrition. The company shares that its recipes and ingredient combinations are science-based and target specific needs or deficiencies. The 100 percent organic menu features cold press fruit and vegetable juices, shakes, salads, sandwiches, protein and breakfast bowls and gluten-free snacks, including its range of protein cookies. A new smoothie menu was recently launched with 10 drinks including the Keto Meal, Royal Bee and Longevity.

Brook McGregor, co-owner and COO and master’s degree candidate in Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine added, “We are excited to expand our menu outside the normal fruit and vegetable combinations. Our new smoothies are [intentionally] crafted providing a myriad of healthy fat compositions, hormone maintenance blends and cognitive support.”

For more information, visit kaleidoscope.love.