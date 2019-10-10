You are here: Home / Around Town / Artists League Auction Aims To Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence Issues — Support Local Organization

Artists League Auction Aims To Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence Issues — Support Local Organization

October 10, 2019 by Leave a Comment

Artwork by Diane Brand

“Belted” 2019; Acrylic on wood panel by Christina M. Clark

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and as part of the Paint Phoenix Purple Campaign the Northeast Valley Artists League (NEVAL) will hold its Sixth Annual Silent Auction and Gallery Show. The auction begins Friday, Oct. 11, and ends Thursday, Oct. 17, at 5pm.

Guests are invited to visit the gallery show at Shadow Mountain Senior Center, 3546 East Sweetwater Avenue in North Phoenix, from noon to 4:30pm opening day for entertainment, refreshments, a guest speaker and demonstrations. Artists from the local art league have created and donated original works of art. All auction proceeds benefit the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

For additional information about the Northeast Valley Artists League, visit northeastvalleyartistsleague.com, or find them on Facebook and Instagram@northeastvalleyartistsleague).

