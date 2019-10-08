You are here: Home / Community News / Anthem / Foothills Food Bank in Need of Food, Monetary Donations

Foothills Food Bank in Need of Food, Monetary Donations

October 8, 2019 by Leave a Comment

Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center has too many empty shelves and is in need of non-perishable food donations and foods for the upcoming holidays.

Pam DiPietro, executive director for Foothills Food Bank, says that even more families and working individuals are in need of food due to changing economic forces and work transitions.

“Factors such as job change issues, the cost of living and other life changes have resulted in an increase in the nutritional needs of many in our communities,” says DiPietro. “We ask the public to provide us with food donations to increase our food inventory through spring.”

“The food bank also encourages area businesses, churches and individuals to host food drives and/or drop off food and toiletries to help the food bank,” adds DiPietro.

Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center provides emergency food, financial assistance and other life necessities and resources to individuals and families in the desert foothills, which encompasses a 180-square mile area that includes Anthem, Black Canyon City, Carefree, Cave Creek, Desert Hills, New River, North Phoenix and North Scottsdale.

Visit Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center online at www.foothillsfoodbank.com or send an email to foothillsfoodbank@gmail.com. Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center is located at 6038 East Hidden Valley Drive in Cave Creek. For additional information, call 480.488.1145.

Advertisements
Filed Under: Anthem, Black Canyon City, Carefree, Cave Creek, Community News, Desert Hills, GET MORE, New River, North Phoenix, North Scottsdale Tagged With: , , , ,
«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: