Explore the Centrality of Water in Our Lives with Black Canyon Heritage Park

Black Canyon Heritage Park (BCHP) is hosting its final two “Water, Black Canyon City & Me” events in October and November.

The “Water, Black Canyon City & Me” programs lead up to the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street traveling “Water/Ways” exhibition coming to Cañon School (34630 South School Loop Road, Black Canyon City) Dec. 14 to Jan. 26. Working with their regional sponsors and partners, BCHP is supplementing the national “Water/Ways” exhibit with a local exhibit that focuses on the Agua Fria watershed that extends from the Prescott Valley area through Black Canyon City and Lake Pleasant and ending as the Agua Fria river merges into the Salt River.

These events are free and family friendly:

Sunday, Oct. 20; 1:30–3pm: Art Exhibit & Afternoon Concert by ProMusica Arizona at Black Canyon Community Health Center, 19251 Oasis Drive, Black Canyon City

at Black Canyon Community Health Center, 19251 Oasis Drive, Black Canyon City Saturday, Nov. 16; 3–4:30pm: Celebrating History of Water — Marshall Shore, Arizona’s Hip Historian at Pioneer Masonic Lodge #82, 19055 East K-Mine Road, Black Canyon City

Black Canyon Heritage Park has additional activities to compliment the Smithsonian’s “Water/Ways” exhibit, including the WinterFest/BookFest exhibits Jan. 26.

Visit Black Canyon Heritage Park Monday through Friday, 9am–4pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 9am–2pm — walk the mini-trail and view native plants, birds and butterflies in the riparian preserve. For additional information, call 623.374.5282 or visit www.bcheritagepark.org or www.facebook.com/blackcanyonheritagepark.