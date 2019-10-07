You are here: Home / Community News / Black Canyon City / Explore the Centrality of Water in Our Lives with Black Canyon Heritage Park

Explore the Centrality of Water in Our Lives with Black Canyon Heritage Park

October 7, 2019 by Leave a Comment

Black Canyon Heritage Park (BCHP) is hosting its final two “Water, Black Canyon City & Me” events in October and November.

The “Water, Black Canyon City & Me” programs lead up to the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street traveling “Water/Ways” exhibition coming to Cañon School (34630 South School Loop Road, Black Canyon City) Dec. 14 to Jan. 26.  Working with their regional sponsors and partners, BCHP is supplementing the national “Water/Ways” exhibit with a local exhibit that focuses on the Agua Fria watershed that extends from the Prescott Valley area through Black Canyon City and Lake Pleasant and ending as the Agua Fria river merges into the Salt River.

These events are free and family friendly:

  • Sunday, Oct. 20; 1:30–3pm: Art Exhibit & Afternoon Concert by ProMusica Arizona at Black Canyon Community Health Center, 19251 Oasis Drive, Black Canyon City
  • Saturday, Nov. 16; 3–4:30pm: Celebrating History of Water — Marshall Shore, Arizona’s Hip Historian at Pioneer Masonic Lodge #82, 19055 East K-Mine Road, Black Canyon City

Black Canyon Heritage Park has additional activities to compliment the Smithsonian’s “Water/Ways” exhibit, including the WinterFest/BookFest exhibits Jan. 26.

Visit Black Canyon Heritage Park Monday through Friday, 9am–4pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 9am–2pm —  walk the mini-trail and view native plants, birds and butterflies in the riparian preserve. For additional information, call 623.374.5282 or visit www.bcheritagepark.org or www.facebook.com/blackcanyonheritagepark.

Advertisements
Filed Under: Black Canyon City, Destinations, GET MORE Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: