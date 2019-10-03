You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Whiskey and Popcorn Reviews… ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Keeps the Spirit of the Show

Whiskey and Popcorn Reviews… 'Downton Abbey' Movie Keeps the Spirit of the Show

October 3, 2019

DOWNTON ABBEY

Michelle Dockery stars as Lady Mary Talbot and Matthew Goode as Henry Talbot in DOWNTON ABBEY, a Focus Features release. Credit: Jaap Buitendijk / Focus Features

Tuesday Mahrle and Kaely Monahan

—By Kaely Monahan and Tuesday Mahrle

Nearly four years after the final episode of “Downton Abbey” aired, we return to the home of the Crawley’s. Fans of the show will be delighted to know that the creator Julian Fellowes helmed the movie. It fits seamlessly into the Downton narrative.

For the film, the Crawley’s are faced with what the future of Downton will look like. Add to that a surprise visit by the king and queen. The old world clashes with the modern in an elegant and engaging story that is well worth watching.

We recommend pairing a vintage gin-based cocktail such as a Gin Ricky to get into the mood for this movie.

“Downton Abbey” is rated PG and is now playing.

Listen to Whiskey and Popcorn’s full “Downton Abbey” review online now.

Whiskey and Popcorn is a movie podcast by local film critics Kaely Monahan and Tuesday Mahrle. You can hear their full movie reviews on whiskeyandpopcorn.org.

