Whiskey and Popcorn Reviews… ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Keeps the Spirit of the Show

—By Kaely Monahan and Tuesday Mahrle

Nearly four years after the final episode of “Downton Abbey” aired, we return to the home of the Crawley’s. Fans of the show will be delighted to know that the creator Julian Fellowes helmed the movie. It fits seamlessly into the Downton narrative.

For the film, the Crawley’s are faced with what the future of Downton will look like. Add to that a surprise visit by the king and queen. The old world clashes with the modern in an elegant and engaging story that is well worth watching.

We recommend pairing a vintage gin-based cocktail such as a Gin Ricky to get into the mood for this movie.

“Downton Abbey” is rated PG and is now playing.

