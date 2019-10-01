What Do You Feed Your Mind?

by

By Paul Witkop –

I am reading a very informative and convincing book by Dr. Mark Hyman, a nutritional expert. He has reminded me that anyone who wants to be an Olympic athlete would probably not adopt a diet of donuts and Twinkies. If you wanted to create a gourmet meal, would you start with inferior ingredients?

Most of us understand that what we put into our bodies is vital in determining our daily performance as well as our ongoing health. Even though we know this, eating intelligently is a battle.

The same principle applies to the most important part of our lives, our minds. Like our bodies, what we allow into our minds is a constant battle. I have learned these three truths:

You are what you think.

Your mind will think about what you put in it.

Your actions result from your thoughts.

How do we win the battle for our minds? The Apostle Paul wrote these words: And fix your thoughts on what is true and honorable and right. Think about things that are pure and lovely and admirable —Philippians 4:8

Long before the age of computers and smart phones, Paul knew the input-output principle of “garbage in-garbage out.”

Where are your thoughts these days?

What food are you feeding your mind?

Think with me about some healthy alternatives on which our minds could feed.

Respect true heroes — Instead of revering the opinions of overpaid Hollywood actors and sports players and misleading politicians, make it a point to notice authentic heroes who are making a real difference in the world…devoted teachers, principled businessmen and women, diligent people working to feed the hungry, tireless behind the scenes volunteers, self-sacrificing community leaders etc. Replace screen time — Television and smart phones all reinforce passivity and seduce us to adopt values which are not ours. Don’t just automatically revert to your smart phone during idle time. How about a good book? How about some time to talk with God? Substitute face to face conversations for social media — Conversation is becoming a lost art. Yet, we have so much to learn from each other. Spend time with older people — Schedule time with a few older people whose lives, wisdom and attitudes are refreshing and inspiring. Listen to Jesus — The greatest source of positive input is Jesus. We can get to know Jesus by reading about him in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. We can discover Jesus’ plan for our lives, one that is full of joy and purpose. He wants us to know his plan and to know him personally.

… let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. —Romans 12:2

Join me in asking God to transform you, your family, your workplace and the world, one mind at a time, starting with you.