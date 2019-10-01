Sparking Conversations That Inform, Educate and Resonate

by

Oscar buzzworthy film opens Scottsdale festival

Founded in 2001, the Scottsdale International Film Festival (SIFF) celebrates humanity by sharing stories from diverse filmmakers and connecting audiences with award-winning cinema from around the globe. During its 19-year history, the 10-day event has presented more than 700 films — ranging from major Academy Award winners to undiscovered indie gems — to more than 100,000 attendees.

The Festival returns for its 19th year by kicking off opening night Friday, Nov. 1, at 7pm at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. Enhanced and expanded from previous years, SIFF will open with Noah Baumbach’s film “Marriage Story” starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Listed as one of this season’s most anticipated motion pictures, the divorce drama has already captured the attention of worldwide film connoisseurs at events such as the Venice, Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals.

“Scottsdale is now being recognized as a cultural film hub and having the opportunity to locally premiere buzzworthy films such as “Marriage Story” is a testament to how far we have come in the industry,” said SIFF executive director, Amy Ettinger. “SIFF is excited to showcase some of this year’s finest films and cultivate a broader audience.”

Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 7pm to enjoy a catered dessert reception featuring live entertainment from the Scottsdale Philharmonic. The screening of “Marriage Story” will begin at 8pm.

The Festival moves to Harkins Shea 14 from Nov. 2 through Nov. 3 and adds a third location at the Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square from Nov. 4 through Nov. 7. SIFF will return to Harkins Shea 14 Nov. 8, for the remainder of its film screenings.

Showcasing more than 55 films from dozens of countries, originating from both first-time and seasoned filmmakers, the complete 2019 SIFF schedule will be announced Oct. 1. With a curated selection of comedies, dramas, documentaries, thrillers and more, audience members will be sure to find their niche. SIFF encourages all attendees to bring their critical thinking skills and appreciation for the arts and get ready to immerse themselves into the world of cinema.

Tickets for opening night may be purchased online starting Tuesday, Oct. 1, for $25, or at the door on the day of the event for $28. To learn more about the Scottsdale International Film Festival, featured screenings and ticket information, visit http://www.scottsdalefilmfestival.com.