Get Ready for the 2019–20 Cave Creek Special Events Issue!

As the Town of Cave Creek gears up for its season of events around town, CITYSunTimes, in conjunction with the Town, is hard at work on October’s 2019 Cave Creek Special Events Issue. This annual issue includes a calendar of events for the upcoming season, a special advertiser’s section and a preview of some of the biggest events heading to town for the season.

“Cave Creek is preparing for yet another busy special event season,” says Town of Cave Creek’s Marshal Adam Stein. “Each year we are seeing more and more visitors coming to our great events in Cave Creek. Residents and visitors alike are realizing that Cave Creek is the place to be and the place everyone wants to visit. The town has welcomed more and more special events in town and driving through our town during the ‘busy’ season will clearly show you that Cave Creek is a happening place. From mountain bike events to Cave Creek Bike Week to the Taste of Cave Creek and Hidden in the Hills.

“People who want to have fun…come to Cave Creek. Welcome back to our friends and visitors, and if you have never come to Cave Creek…what are you waiting for? All your friends are visiting us, see what you are missing.” |CST