Arizona Taco Festival Returns for its 10-Year ‘Taco-versary’

by

The 10th Annual Arizona Taco Festival, sponsored by the City of Scottsdale, is celebrating a decade of tacos by offering more taco amusement and milestone munchies, including more than 50 taco teams dishing out creative $3 steak, pork, seafood, veggie and even vegan tacos, as they compete for $10,000 and bragging rights in this esteemed taco competition.

The festival will commence Oct. 12–13 at its new, larger WestWorld of Scottsdale location. The taco playground will expand and take over 300 acres, featuring the fan-favorites, plus a whole new line-up of entertainment during the two-day festival.

New festivities at the 10th Annual Arizona Taco Festival include:

Lucha Libre Arena and Lucha Bar: Wrestlers slam down under a structured tent, and bleacher seating with its own bar and band with a Tijuana meets Quentin Tarantino vibe.

Taco Society Culture Tent: Taco-centric fashion, art, photography, music and more to get into the full taco spirit, mind, body and soul, co-curated by local artist Gennaro Garcia .

. Holy Hot Sauce: This expo tent will feature 100 hot sauces to sample, buy, and vote for the People’s Choice award. All hot sauces will be curated by Vic Clinco , the owner of the largest private collection of hot sauces in the world.

, the owner of the largest private collection of hot sauces in the world. Day of the Dead Wedding: For one lucky couple who gets hitched on the main stage Day of the Dead style and then celebrates with their wedding party in a private cabana.

Tequila Expo: Guests will be able to sample from over 100 types of tequila and other agave-based spirits. Expo tickets are $20, and hours are from noon to 5pm.

Technicolored Instagrammable cooking demo hosted by AZFoodie

Returning festival favorites include a solid line-up of over 50 taco vendors including Arizona’s top taquerias, taco food trucks, and taco titans will bring the best of the best tacos for $3 each; the Main Taco Competition, where local chefs battle for the best taco titles as well as $10,000 in cash prizes, trophies and bragging rights; interactive photo booths and photo experiences; Hot Chili Pepper eating contest; Mucho Taco Eating contests where 10 strong stomached volunteers see how many tacos they can consume in a short amount of time; and the Ay! Chihuahua Beauty Pageant where over 20 chihuahuas in vibrant costumes strut their stuff with eccentric owners in tow.

The festival is open Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13, from 11am to 7pm. One-day general admission will begin at $10 per ticket in honor of the 10th anniversary for the first 2,019 ticket buyers and increase to $15 per ticket. Military members will receive half off their ticket. The VIP Cantina will offer chef curated food, private bars, entertainment, private bathrooms, seating for $135 per day. Tickets are only sold online on http://www.aztacofestival.com and food and beverages cost extra. Arizona Taco Festival is a cashless event.

WestWorld of Scottsdale is located at 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale. For an up-to-date lineup of 10-year anniversary festivities, restaurants, spirits and entertainment, visit www.aztacofestival.com.