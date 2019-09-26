Scorpius Presents 16th Anniversary Season of A VAMPIRE TALE

by

Scorpius Dance Theatre will present its annual production of A Vampire Tale Oct. 3–12. Dubbed “The Nutcracker of Halloween,” the popular fall haunt is celebrating its 16th season. Fans won’t want to miss this year’s show, as the performance includes exciting new changes with the arrival of longtime Scorpius members stepping into the lead roles as King and Queen of the vampires. This is the first time in the show’s history that there has been an entirely new duo performing the lead roles.

According to choreographer, Lisa Starry, “This year’s production of A Vampire Tale has an imaginative and exciting energy. Our new King, Haydehn Tuipulotu, and Queen, Kalli Sparish, have both been members of Scorpius for over eight years. It’s thrilling to have fresh ideas come to our classic production as they step into our lead roles. Audiences can expect the same high octane, high quality spectacle of Scorpius, and with our new vampire royalty, audiences can also expect several new surprises.”

A Vampire Tale indulges audiences with all the trimmings: dark and sexy drama, quirky and comedic episodes, and visually stunning dance and aerial feats. This popular, sell-out production evolves annually to keep fans coming back for more. In the plot line, a young woman is drawn to the dark side and finds herself lured into an assorted band of bloodsuckers. Frightened yet fascinated by their shadowy showmanship and seductive moves, the girl struggles to avoid becoming part of their underworld when she becomes infatuated with the King vampire.

The production showcases 17 talented dancers and aerialists. In addition to Tuipulotu and Sparish premiering in their roles as the King and Queen of Darkness, longtime Scorpius Dance Theatre dancer Martha Hernandez will return for the fourth year in the role of the Innocent. Making a guest appearance for the fourth year in a row, Louis Farber will play the side-splitting narrator role of Strange Man. Farber is a well-known Valley actor and director, as well as the associate artistic director for Stray Cat Theatre. The production’s original soundtrack is composed by local musician Kristofer Hill.

A Vampire Tale runs for two weekends: Oct. 3–5 at 7:30pm and Oct. 10–12 at 7:30pm. The show is held at The Hardes Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company, 100 East McDowell, Road in Phoenix. Tickets start at $25.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call The Phoenix Theatre Company’s box office at 602.254.2151 or visit www.scorpiusdance.com.