The Horny Toad Celebrates Forty-Three Years in Cave Creek

This month, Cave Creek’s The Horny Toad celebrates its 43rd anniversary, and the family-owned restaurant and bar will hold a celebration Saturday, Sept. 21, with live music, giveaways and special pricing on a few of their famous menu items.

From 11am to 10pm, patrons can enjoy food and drink specials including:

Two pieces of Fried Chicken and quarter Rack of Ribs for $11.69 – That’s $4.30 off the regular price.

Half order of Strawberry Shortcake for $4.30.

Drink specials for $4.30, which include the House Margarita, Michelob Ultra, Coors Light and The Horny Toad’s very own Horny Toad Draft.

Music will fill the patio from noon to 4pm. Entertainment for the celebration will be provided by the talented performers of Rock the District. Along with the giveaways throughout the day, this event will offer fun for the whole family.

The Horny Toad is located at 6738 East Cave Creek Road. For additional information, call 480.488.9542 or visit www.thehornytoad.com.