Czech Scientists Exhibit Opens at Burton Barr Central Library

What do Gregor Mendel, the father of modern genetics, Gerty Cori, the first woman to receive the Nobel Prize in medicine, Adela Kochanovska, pioneer nuclear physicist, and Helena Raskova, legendary pharmacologist have in common?  They are all featured in “Czech Scientists and Their Inventions,” an exhibition now open at Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 North Central Avenue. The exhibit may be viewed during regular library hours on the second floor of the Burton Barr Central Library through Sept. 30.

Sponsored by the Prague City Committee of Phoenix Sister Cities and the Phoenix Public Library, the exhibit is composed of illustrator Přemek Ponáhlý’s caricatures of leading Czech scientists and their most famous discoveries.  In addition to representations of famous women scientists, the exhibit recognizes Antonin Holy, developer of antiviral drugs used to treat HIV, and Otto Wichterle, inventor of gel contact lenses, among others.  The exhibit is a part of an initiative spearheaded by the Embassy of the Czech Republic, honoring the inspirations that arise between Czech and American cultures.

Phoenix Sister Cities is a nonprofit organization with support from the City of Phoenix. Phoenix Sister Cities creates economic, cultural and educational connections with residents in 10 cities across the world: Calgary, Canada; Catania, Italy; Chengdu, China; Ennis, Ireland; Grenoble, France; Hermosillo, Mexico; Himeji, Japan; Prague, Czech Republic; Ramat-Gan, Israel; and Tapei, Taiwan. Learn more at www.phoenixsistercities.org.

For additional information on the exhibit or for Library hours and information, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.

