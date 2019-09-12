You are here: Home / Community News / Carefree / Save the Dates for Fall Carefree Restaurant Week

Save the Dates for Fall Carefree Restaurant Week

September 12, 2019 by Leave a Comment

The Carefree Restaurant Association invites Valley residents to Carefree’s very own Fall Restaurant Week, which will be held Sept. 29 – Oct. 5. During Restaurant Week, customers will have an opportunity to sample new and exciting menu offerings and in doing so support their local restaurants.

Carefree restaurants will offer exciting prix fixe lunch and dinner menus. Specials for the week include a two-course lunch for $18, a three-course dinner for $35 and a four-course dinner for $45 (excludes alcohol).

From Latin cuisine or family-style Italian to modern American, soul food, high tea or simply a good old-fashioned burger, there is something to suit every palate. Participating restaurants include Alberto’s Ristorante, Confluence, Corrado’s Cucina Italiana, English Rose Tea Room, Giordano’s Trattoria Romana, Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse, Raven’s View Wine Bar, Terras at Civana and Venues Café.

For a complete list of all Association restaurants and more details on Carefree Restaurant Week, including menus, visit carefreerestaurants.com.

Photo: Charcuterie at Raven’s View

Advertisements
Filed Under: Carefree, Community News, Food & Wine, GET MORE Tagged With: , , ,
«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: