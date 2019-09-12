Save the Dates for Fall Carefree Restaurant Week

by

The Carefree Restaurant Association invites Valley residents to Carefree’s very own Fall Restaurant Week, which will be held Sept. 29 – Oct. 5. During Restaurant Week, customers will have an opportunity to sample new and exciting menu offerings and in doing so support their local restaurants.

Carefree restaurants will offer exciting prix fixe lunch and dinner menus. Specials for the week include a two-course lunch for $18, a three-course dinner for $35 and a four-course dinner for $45 (excludes alcohol).

From Latin cuisine or family-style Italian to modern American, soul food, high tea or simply a good old-fashioned burger, there is something to suit every palate. Participating restaurants include Alberto’s Ristorante, Confluence, Corrado’s Cucina Italiana, English Rose Tea Room, Giordano’s Trattoria Romana, Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse, Raven’s View Wine Bar, Terras at Civana and Venues Café.

For a complete list of all Association restaurants and more details on Carefree Restaurant Week, including menus, visit carefreerestaurants.com.

Photo: Charcuterie at Raven’s View