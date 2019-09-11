Ballet Under the Stars Kicks Off Tonight in Fountain Hills

by

Join Ballet Arizona this week as they kick off the season with free events and dance performances for the whole family in Phoenix and across the Valley. During Ballet Arizona’s The Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation presents Ballet Under the Stars, Valley residents will have a chance to see several exciting pieces of dance.

Free and open to the public, The Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation presents Ballet Under the Stars allows Arizona communities to enjoy dance in a unique outdoor setting complete with a stage, lighting, costumes and beautiful Arizona weather.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a varied program, ranging from classical to contemporary. Performances begin at 7pm and include:

Sept. 11: Fountain Park, Fountain Hills

Sept. 12: Tempe Center for the Arts Amphitheater, Tempe

Sept. 13: Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater, Goodyear

Sept. 14: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix

For additional information, visit balletaz.org/ballet-under-the-stars.