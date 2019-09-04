The Little Gym Debuts New Location in Cave Creek

by

The Little Gym of Cave Creek is commemorating a new gym through an open house celebration hosted by local Arizona franchisee and veteran Dan Drummond, Monday, Sept. 9, from 2–5pm at the Cave Creek location (29455 North Cave Creek Road, Suite 102).

Children and families will have the opportunity to enjoy fun and educational gym games such as group activities using the parachute, skill demonstration and spotting on bars, beam and vault, refreshments and raffles.

The internationally-recognized gymnastics program helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. For more information about The Little Gym Cave Creek, visit www.thelittlegym.com/cavecreekaz.