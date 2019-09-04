You are here: Home / Community News / Cave Creek / The Little Gym Debuts New Location in Cave Creek

The Little Gym Debuts New Location in Cave Creek

September 4, 2019 by Leave a Comment

The Little Gym of Cave Creek is commemorating a new gym through an open house celebration hosted by local Arizona franchisee and veteran Dan Drummond, Monday, Sept. 9, from 2–5pm at the Cave Creek location (29455 North Cave Creek Road, Suite 102).

Children and families will have the opportunity to enjoy fun and educational gym games such as group activities using the parachute, skill demonstration and spotting on bars, beam and vault, refreshments and raffles.

The internationally-recognized gymnastics program helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. For more information about The Little Gym Cave Creek, visit www.thelittlegym.com/cavecreekaz.

Advertisements
Filed Under: Cave Creek, GET MORE, Youth & Education Tagged With: , , ,
«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: