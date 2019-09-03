Indulge in Ten Days of Culinary Discovery

by

2019 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week

The Arizona Restaurant Association announces the arrival of its 2019 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW), which takes place from Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 29. During these 10 days, diners can take advantage of three-course meals and prix-fixe menus for just $33 or $44 per person at participating restaurants around the state.

“Consumer demand for restaurants in Arizona has been the highest it’s ever been and that’s why we see such support each year during both Spring and Fall Restaurant Week,” says Arizona Restaurant Association president and CEO Steve Chucri. “We are proud to be leading the charge in an initiative that helps diners discover some of the best local, chef-driven restaurants as well as support some of the most well-known restaurants in the state.”

This year marks the 12th anniversary of Arizona Restaurant Week, a twice-a-year opportunity (including Spring Arizona Restaurant Week, which takes place in May) for local food aficionados to indulge in some of the state’s finest menus and discover hidden local gems while also giving Arizona chefs a chance to showcase their culinary creativity beyond their regular menus. Here is just a sampling of current participating restaurants: Ajo Al’s, Barrio Queen, Buck and Rider, Chart House, Citizen Public House, Different Pointe of View, Fuego Bistro, Ghost Ranch Modern Southwest Cuisine, Kovo Modern Mediterranean, La Locanda Ristorante Italiano, Ling & Louie’s, Marigold Maison, Mowry & Cotton, Nobuo at Teeter House, Pasta Brioni, Salut Kitchen Bar, Southern Rail, T. Cook’s, The Dhaba, The Gladly, The Parlor Pizzeria, The Sicilian Butcher, Vincent on Camelback and Virtu Honest Craft.

Diners can view a complete list of restaurants participating in Fall Arizona Restaurant Week online at www.arizonarestaurantweek.com. New restaurants and menus will be added as participation grows.