Foothills Caring Corps Seeks Volunteers

Join a growing and thriving community
Studies show volunteering provides a boost to one’s self-confidence, self-esteem and overall life satisfaction. Doing good things for others in the community provides a natural sense of accomplishment, and a sense of pride and loyalty.
Ask Carefree-based nonprofit Foothills Caring Corps volunteers how they feel, and they echo the same sentiment.
Binka Schwan, who leads the Friendly Pet Visiting program for the 501(c)(3) organization says, “To be able to give back to my community gives me such great satisfaction. The joy my two therapy dogs, Rascal and Maizee, bring to our Foothills Caring Corps Neighbors is equal to my own joy as a volunteer.”
Schwan, a long time Foothills Caring Corps supporter, is one of the organization’s nearly 600 volunteers who provide the community with a variety of invaluable services including friendly people and pet visits, mobile meals, an expansive mobility equipment loan closet, help with computers and paperwork, handyman services, shopping assistance, medical and van transportation, health advocacy and more.
Last year alone, the nonprofit organization’s volunteer force logged nearly 36,000 hours helping to promote independence and enhance the quality of life for elderly residents in the Northeast Valley.
“It is a pleasure to see our volunteers work together for the community’s greater good. The personal connections they make strengthen our Neighbor’s lives as well as the volunteer’s own wellbeing,” said Executive Director Debbra Determan.
“Based on a volunteers’ schedule, favorite things to do and skill set, the Foothills Caring Corps staff will find the perfect way each individual can serve our Neighbors. Our volunteers report a highly rewarding experience that fits easily into their schedules because of the many choices that are available for them,” says Determan.
Those who are interested in volunteering are invited to attend a monthly orientation on the second Thursday of each month, 9–11am, at the Caring Corps offices, 7275 East Easy Street, Suite B106, in Carefree, or call 480.488.1105 for more information. Learn more about Foothills Caring Corps at http://www.foothillscaringcorps.com.
