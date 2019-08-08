Camp Verde Performing Arts Center Announces New Season

by

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation announced that its 2019–20 concert schedule will kick off with the annual Labor Day Jazz Festival Aug. 30, featuring the Bresnan Unplugged Ensemble. The Festival continues Aug. 31 with the Dom Moio Quintet. Moio will be joined by Nick Manson, a jazz pianist and two-time Emmy Award winner, with bassist Dwight Kilian, saxophonist Andrew Gross and percussionist Joe Garcia.

The Sweetwater Strings ensemble presents “Strings at the Movies,” a classical pop concert, Sept. 22 featuring some of the most loved and unique movie themes. The Camp Verde Blues Project follows on Oct. 5 featuring Innocent Joe Kopicki and the Silent Witnesses.

The holiday season offers two concerts. On Dec. 5 the Sahnas Brothers blend the sounds of their Greek culture, the Desert Southwest, and the warm inviting romance of the Spanish guitar, and 2019 will come to a close with the “Almost New Years’ Eve” concert Dec. 28, featuring the Uptown Big Band with vocalist and dancers presenting the sounds of the Big Band era.

The Center for the Performing Arts is located at 210 Camp Lincoln Road, Camp Verde, one mile south of the Cliff Castle Hotel and Casino. For additional information, call 928.593.0364 or visit www.pecpaf.com.