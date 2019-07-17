Nominations Sought for Eighth Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards — Deadline is July 31

by

Phoenix Center for the Arts will present the Eighth Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Margaret T. Hance Park Urban Plaza. Nominations for this year’s awards officially opened to the public today and will remain open until 11:59pm MST July 31, 2019. Nominated artists will be asked to fill out a more detailed application in August to define and showcase their work.

The Mayor’s Arts Awards serve to identify outstanding leaders in nine areas: Culinary Arts, Dance, Creative Writing, Music, Theatre, Visual Arts, Young Artist (age 12–17), DIY/Maker (new category) and Innovative Arts Organization. Finalists will be chosen based on the criteria of innovation, impact and collaboration.

“The Mayor’s Arts Awards nomination process is quick, easy, and open to the public,” says Phoenix Center for the Arts CEO, Lauren Henschen. “We hope to reach far and wide throughout the City of Phoenix with this call for nominations. There is such a wide swath of talent here in the Valley. It is truly our honor to celebrate and elevate the hard work, dedication, and indelible creativity of our arts community.”

Nominations can be made online by visiting phoenixcenterforthearts.org/maa and completing the Mayor’s Arts Awards 2019 nomination form.