Ocean Prime at High Street Reopens July 18

Ocean Prime, located on North Phoenix’s High Street, announced its reopening this Thursday, July 18, at 5pm.

Due to a much-needed pipe repair underneath the building, the restaurant closed for several weeks to address the issue, while simultaneously refreshing its interior dining room design and adding more seating.

In celebration of the reopening, Ocean Prime will offer new happy hour specials in the lounge and summer features in the dining room.

For menus, hours and more, visit ocean-prime.com.