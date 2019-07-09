Scottsdale Mayor Lane Writes… JULY 2019

by

Constitution Day Contest

As we celebrate the birth of our nation, the plans are laid to honor its founding document with a wonderful opportunity for children.

I am pleased to announce that Scottsdale is once again sponsoring a Constitution Day Contest. This contest allows Scottsdale students to gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of the document that shapes our great country. We must always remember just how important the Constitution is. Through the experience of writing essays, crafting art and creating videos centered on the Constitution, today’s youth can connect to a past that defines so much of what we do today and what we will do in the future. This contest is open to students from first to 12th grades.

For me, the Constitution is a daily inspiration that helps guide my decisions as mayor. In 1787, it was the first document of its kind. More than 200 years later, the Constitution continues to guide our country’s laws and governance. So many freedoms that we take for granted every day are protected by the principles and provisions within our Constitution.

I invite you to take part in the Constitution Day competition and reflect upon and articulate what is great regarding our nation’s finest document. It is my firm belief that we should strive to understand and acknowledge the importance of the liberties and democratic structure guaranteed by our Constitution.

Please visit [our website] for more details.

To learn more about the City of Scottsdale, call 480.312.3111 or visit www.scottsdaleaz.gov.