Bondurant Announces New Drag Racing Program

Bondurant School of High Performance Driving announced today the addition of a new drag racing program, breaking new ground as the first of its kind to offer professional drag racing instruction to the public behind the wheel of the most powerful street legal cars in the world July 27 and Aug. 17, with additional courses being announced in the coming weeks. Courses are limited to only 16 students per class and cost is $1,999 per driver.

“We’re thrilled to offer this new drag racing program with our partners at Dodge//SRT,” said Bruce Belser, CEO of Bondurant School of High Performance Driving. “Drag racing is an adrenaline-filled motorsport that requires a certain set of skills. Our new course will help drivers of every skill level improve their technique and drop their one-eighth mile time behind the wheel of powerful Dodge//SRT vehicles.”

Belser notes the course is the first new addition this year from the school and he expects classes to fill, given there was a limited number of Demons produced and many auto enthusiasts may never have the chance again to drive the car. Demon owners have the opportunity to experience Bondurant training; the new course is the first time it will be open to all drivers.

Classroom instruction for the full-day school will last approximately two hours and will address the fundamental rules of drag racing, including proper launch, staging technique, reaction time, signals and safety pre- and post-checks. On-track instruction will be under the direction and supervision of a professional Bondurant instructor. Each student will get in-classroom and on-track instruction followed by eight 1/8-mile full passes.

The new Dodge//SRT Bondurant Drag Racing Program will be held at Bondurant’s facility and the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, an official NHRA drag strip, which sits on approximately 200 acres in Chandler. Enrollment for classes is now open. For more information call 800.842.7223 or visit www.bondurant.com.

