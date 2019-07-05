Celebrate Arizona Brews at Real, Wild & Woody

by

From barrel-aged brews to specialty casks, the Phoenix Convention Center will welcome a variety of fresh flavors and seasonal specialties poured by more than 75 of the Southwest’s best craft brewers, and with over 350 craft beers, there is something for everyone at this year’s Real, Wild & Woody Beer Festival

Join the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild July 27 as it celebrates 30 years of craft beer in Arizona with a festival that includes, brews, bites, live original music, rock wall and a gamer’s paradise. The indoor summer festival will again prove a great spot for sampling specialty casks, rich and unique flavor combinations and other never-before-sipped brews from some of the industry’s best.

Real, Wild & Woody will also again partner with some of the region’s top restaurants to provide complementing small bites for festival goers.

Phoenix Convention Center is located at 100 North 3rd Street in Phoenix and is easy to get to from downtown light rail stations. Lyft is also offering event discount codes. For tickets or additional information, call 480.365.9000 or visit www.realwildandwoody.com.

Learn more about the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild at www.chooseazbrews.com.

