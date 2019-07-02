Women Love Jeeps and Trucks

by

RAM and Jeep brands both set full-year sales records in 2018. Jeep sales were up 17 percent and RAM sales were up 7 percent. RAM gets an all-new Heavy Duty and the Jeep brand returns to the pick-up truck market with the Gladiator.

I was privileged to get a first-hand look and test drive in the new RAM and Gladiator from FIAT Chrysler Automobiles. A special treat was the Jeep Gladiator set up for camping, or in my case glamping. I had just tested the RAM 1500 Longhorn and found it easy to drive. The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty handled with the same ease and comfort. I would think adding a horse trailer would be a piece of cake.

Facts: The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is the most powerful, most capable pickup in the segment with a towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. and payload capacity of 7,680 lbs. There is torque rating of 1,000 lb.-ft from the Cummins i-6 Turbo Diesel engine. So, if you need to tow a boat, horse trailer, RV or a small motor home, this is your truck. It also is so luxurious you can pull up to the Ritz and get out in your heels.

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator — claiming to be the most capable midsize truck ever. This jeep has a combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility, best in class towing and 4X4 payload, advance fuel-efficient powertrains, superior on and off-road dynamics and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features. The Jeep Gladiator can turn in to a sleeping, driving, off-road, campfire party vehicle.

Pricing was not available to us but check with your local RAM and Jeep dealer. For more information go to www.ramtrucks.com and www.jeep.com.

