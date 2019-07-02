Hidden in the Hills Chooses Tour Directory Cover Artist

by

Scottsdale painter Sue Hunter’s mixed media collage painting, “All Tied Up,” featuring a rare scarlet ibis, will grace the cover of the 23rd Annual Hidden in the Hills Artist Studio Tour artist directory. An ibis is a long-legged wading bird that inhabits wetlands, forests and plains.

A signature event of the nonprofit Sonoran Arts League, Hidden in the Hills is Arizona’s largest and longest-running artist studio tour. This year’s free, self-guided tour features 198 artists at 47 studio locations throughout the scenic Desert Foothills communities of Carefree, Cave Creek and North Scottsdale during the last two weekends of November: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 22–24 and Nov. 29 – Dec. 1.

Over the years, the popular four-color, glossy artist directory has become a collectible among patrons. Hunter’s colorful, whimsical collage painting was among more than 75 pieces of diverse fine art entries submitted for consideration of the cover art during a juried selection process on May 11.

“There were so many terrific entries, but we kept going back to Sue’s whimsy and bright mixed media collage painting,” said Hidden in the Hills co-chair, Jane Boggs.

This will be Hunter’s 19th year participating in Hidden in the Hills. While she has been painting with acrylics, oils and watercolors for several decades, she has only been doing collage painting for about two years.

“When I create collages, it’s for pure fun, with no rules,” Hunter said, adding that she uses acrylic paints, stamps, molding paste and objects, such as glass beads, feathers, eyeglasses, wire, embroidery thread and other unique items.

Hunter said “All Tied Up” also includes a subtle message.

“While creating it, I began to think of how so many items we discard end up in the environment, causing harm to the animals,” she said.

Hunter has received many accolades for her work, and she shares her passion by teaching classes.

“I believe art is the best therapy for everyone,” she said. “I have had many students who had never painted and who did not believe they could produce a painting. But when they completed their first painting, the wonder and joy were unbelievable!”

Art enthusiasts will be able to find details about all participating artists as well as studio locations and downloadable maps at www.hiddeninthehills.org. In addition, the Sonoran Arts League’s Center for the Arts will serve as the event’s information headquarters and Youth Art Studio No. 1.

The League office is located at 7100 East Cave Creek Road, Suite 144, at Stagecoach Village in Cave Creek. For additional information, call 480.575.6624.

