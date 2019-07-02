Blast Off With Arizona Science Center

by

Celebrate 50th anniversary of Apollo 11

Arizona Science Center is celebrating one of the greatest achievements in science — human’s first steps on the moon.

Apollo 11 launched from Cape Kennedy July 16, 1969, carrying Commander Neil Armstrong, Command Module Pilot Michael Collins and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin into an initial Earth-orbit of 114 by 116 miles. An estimated 650 million people watched Armstrong’s televised image and heard his voice describe the event as he took “…one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind” July 20, 1969.

All month long, the Science Center will be commemorating this historic mission with events and space-themed programming. All leading to a 50th anniversary celebration Saturday, July 20, when residents are invited to join the Science Center for an out-of-this-world celebration of man’s first steps on the moon on that monumental day in 1969 as part of NASA’s Apollo 11 lunar mission. From exploring the Sun, Earth, Universe exhibit to engaging in hands-on space and moon-themed activities, the Science Center hopes to spark curiosity in what’s next in innovation and exploration through a fun-filled day for the entire family.

The month-long Apollo 11 50th anniversary celebration includes the following events and programming:

July 16: Global Rocket Launch Day

10am–5pm — Rocket building and launches in CREATE at Arizona Science Center

5–9pm — Observe the Moon Family Night

10am–5pm — Rocket building and launches in CREATE at Arizona Science Center 5–9pm — Observe the Moon Family Night July 19: Apollo 11 Anniversary Family Celebration; 10am–5pm

July 19: Science with A Twist; 6–10pm (adult 21 and over event)

July 20: Continuing Apollo 11 Anniversary Family Celebration; 10am–5pm

July 27: Teen Night at CREATE; 6–10pm

Arizona Science Center is located at 600 East Washington Street, Phoenix. For additional information, call 602.716.2000 or visit www.azscience.org/apollo11.

Advertisements