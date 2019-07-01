Taco Guild Announces New Executive Chef and Transformed Menu

by

Taco Guild’s new executive chef, Diego Bolanos, wants to bring a unique vision and approach to the restaurant by debuting 23 new dishes. His redesign of the menu shows a commitment to bringing internationally-inspired flavors using locally-sourced ingredients.

Chef Bolanos hails from Costa Rica. He began cooking almost 20 years ago and has spent time working in acclaimed kitchens including the Four Season in La Jolla, the Del Mar Market in San Diego and with Chef Lisa Dahl in Sedona to open her new concept Mariposa Latin Grill. Chef Bolanos takes the helm of Taco Guild with a team of talented cooks, many who also have roots in Latin America.

Named one of the best Mexican restaurants in the country by Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise,” and identified by “Travel + Leisure” as having one of the best tacos in America, Chef Bolanos seeks to maintain an elevated approach to the Mexican heart of the restaurant, but also combine different cuisines to create distinctive dishes that helped put Taco Guild on the map.

“Taco Guild’s menu has always been rooted in the Old and New World,” said Chef Bolanos. “My team and I want to utilize our years of culinary knowledge and honor the soul and root of our cultures with classic cooking techniques and flavors. But we also believe that a taco is an international dish — something that combines different cuisines. Our approach is to highlight international influences using the best ingredients, so our guests have an exceptional experience.”

Many of the fan favorite dishes including the Grilled Romaine Lettuce salad and the coffee braised beef taco remain on the menu however, 23 new dishes were added including:

Street Corn Trio — Grilled corn on the cob served three ways. Topped with habanero butter, chipotle aioli and Cotija cheese. Honey tequila cinnamon butter and traditional with butter, sour cream, Cotija cheese and Tajin. Single $4.50, trio $12.50

Grilled Fruit Salad — Baby arugula, grilled oranges, mangos and apples, fresh berries, pepitas, fresh mozzarella and ancho balsamic dressing. $12

Tostones — Plantain cakes with bean dip, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, chipotle garlic aioli and choice of carnitas, chicken or coffee-braised beef. $9

Pork Chicharon Taco — Braised pork belly, tomatillo puree, yucca root, Sriracha cilantro aioli, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese and cilantro. $5.50

Chocolate Chip & Serrano Cookie — Fresh baked Serrano pepper chocolate chip cookie served with banana dulce de leche gelato. $9

Lobster Taco — Sautéed lobster in a habanero butter and wine sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro lime cream, Oaxaca cheese and fried avocado. $7

Roasted Artichoke Taco — Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, beets, fromage frit and avocado cream. $6

Cubano Taco — Braised pork, ham, Swiss cheese and honey Dijon mustard sauce topped with pickle chips. $5.50

Korean Fried Chicken Taco — Fried chicken, pickled cabbage, Korean pepper sauce, cilantro and radish. $6

Roast Leg of Lamb Taco — Slow roasted leg of lamb, yogurt mint sauce, cucumber, cilantro, radish, chimichurri and fennel. $7

Taco Berries — Fresh mixed berries, caramel sauce, cinnamon whipped cream. $5

Diners can enjoy these new dishes set in Taco Guild’s beautiful dining room that is flanked in original stained-glass windows, original wooden beamed ceiling, beautiful murals and other elements from the historic church.

Taco Guild serves lunch and dinner during the week with daily happy hour specials. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 1pm. Taco Guild is located at 546 East Osborn Road. For more information, visit www.tacoguild.com.

