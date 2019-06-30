July 4 Restrictions Set for Phoenix Trailheads

by

In an effort to reduce fire danger, the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department will restrict vehicle access to trailheads located in the city’s desert parks and mountain preserves on July 4 starting at 3pm. The annual fire ban for those areas that started on May 1 remains in effect.

City of Phoenix Park Rangers will close entrance gates at 3pm to Camelback Mountain, Deem Hills Recreation Area, Papago Park, Phoenix Mountains Park and Recreation Area, Phoenix Mountains Preserve, Phoenix Sonoran Preserve, North Mountain Park, Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area and South Mountain Park/Preserve. Additionally, the upper lookouts in South Mountain Park/Preserve will be emptied and closed at 1pm.

The following list of regulations will apply July 4 in those areas:

No fireworks

No open fires (part of annual fire ban that went into effect on May 1)

No charcoal fires, even in established picnic areas (gas grills are permitted)

No smoking outside of a vehicle (part of annual fire ban)

No alcoholic beverages

No glass beverage containers

Parks and Recreation Department staff encourage residents to celebrate Independence Day by attending one of the city’s official events. Information about those free, family-oriented events is available at phoenix.gov/fabphx4.

Phoenix Park Rangers remind those who visit the city’s desert parks and mountain preserves during warm weather months to use extra caution. Heat-related illnesses are common from May to October, and generally occur because the victim has been overexposed to heat or overexerted their body. The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department and Fire Department ask that trail users follow important “Take a Hike. Do it Right.”” safety guidelines and advise against hiking during triple-digit heat.

Park rangers also remind trail users that dogs are prohibited on all City of Phoenix trails when the temperature is 100 degrees or warmer.

Additional information is available at phoenix.gov/summer.

