Collaboration Pairs Wildlife Conservation With Craft Beer

Through an innovative public-private partnership, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) and Mother Road Brewing Co. present Conserve and Protect Kӧlsch.

In a creative twist on funding for wildlife conservation, Flagstaff-based Mother Road Brewing Co. has released special-edition cans of its Conserve and Protect Kӧlsch-style ale. As the sunset-orange, purple-mountain colored label says, “Conserve and Protect Kӧlsch is best enjoyed pulled from a cold river, and straight from the can. It pairs well with fresh air, wild-caught fish, and good company.”

For a limited time, wildlife enthusiasts can contribute to the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s mission to conserve and protect wildlife in a new way. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of Conserve and Protect Kӧlsch cans will be donated to AZGFD to support its on-the-ground conservation work that is done without any general fund tax dollars. Conserve and Protect Kӧlsch will be available statewide.

“We want all Arizonans to know about the agency’s efforts to conserve and protect 800-plus wildlife species in the state,” said Ty Gray, director of AZGFD. “With Mother Road’s launch of Conserve and Protect Kӧlsch, we’re talking to a new audience that cares about sustainability, enjoys the outdoors and wants to contribute to wildlife conservation.”

Mother Road branded its summertime Kӧlsch with the agency’s Conserve and Protect messaging at no cost to the department.

“Assisting with wildlife and habitat conservation in Arizona is a natural fit for Mother Road as it dovetails with our mission of ‘building community one pint at a time,’” said CEO Michael Marquess.

In addition to supporting this unique collaboration, the public can contribute directly to Arizona’s wildlife by becoming a Conservation Member at www.azwildlifehero.com/join. The public also is invited to share their love of Arizona wildlife and support of the collaboration by tagging photos with #cheerstoAZwildlife.

The mission of the Arizona Game and Fish Department is to conserve and protect the state’s 800-plus species of wildlife. AZGFD receives zero general fund tax dollars. Funding is primarily provided by the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, tags or stamps, and via a federal excise tax on firearms and ammunition. Learn more at www.azgfd.gov.

Mother Road Brewing Company is an Arizona top-five craft microbrewery located along Route 66 in Flagstaff. Mother Road was John Steinbeck’s name for Route 66 in The Grapes of Wrath. The original brewery on Mikes Pike, the 1926 alignment of Route 66, is dedicated to experimental beers and processes, while the new Butler Avenue brewery brews for distribution in kegs and cans. Both breweries welcome guests into the tap rooms for pints, conversation, games, merchandise, and tours. Mother Road distributes statewide in Arizona with Hensley Beverage Company and its partners. For more information, visit www.motherroadbeer.com.

