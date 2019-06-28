PVSchools To Host Job Fair July 10

by

The Paradise Valley Unified School District will host a job fair to fill open Education Support Professional (ESP) positions for the 2019-20 school year Wednesday, July 10, from 8am–noon at the District Administrative Center, 15002 North 32nd Street, Phoenix.

“Our Educational Support Professionals are a very important part of the daily success of our school district. We are seeking valuable employees such as bus drivers, crossing guards, paraeducators, office clerks and maintenance technicians who have a strong desire to support the learning of our students. During the PVSchools Job Fair, candidates can learn about employment opportunities, receive application support, and be interviewed on the spot for any open position,” said Dr. Michelle Otstot, director of Human Resources — ESP.

PVSchools offers a competitive benefits package that includes:

Free employee-only medical benefits package (must work 30 hours a week to be eligible)

Dental and Vision Insurance

Arizona State Retirement System — employer matching pension

Paid holidays

Prospective candidates should come dressed appropriately to interview the day of the Job Fair.

Potential candidates can reach out with questions to Dr. Otstot by email at motstot@pvschools.net or by phone 602.449.2185. View and apply for open positions at http://jobs.pvschools.net.

