Scottsdale Library Introduces Memory Café Program

Scottsdale’s Civic Center Library invites area residents to attend an upcoming Memory Café event on the second and fourth Friday of the month. Memory Cafés are designed for community members with Alzheimer’s or dementia (along with their caregivers) to provide a public space to go and have interactive social experiences.

Upcoming programs include:

June 28: Art Therapy

July 12: Tales and Travel: France

July 26: Music Therapy

Aug. 9: Vintage Hollywood Trivia

Aug. 23: Mindfulness

All programs start at 1pm and are held at the Civic Center Library, 3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard in Scottsdale. For additional information or to register, visit https://scottsdale.libnet.info/events or call 480.312.7323.

