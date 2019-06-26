Phoenix Mayor Announces Public Safety Policy Meeting

by

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has scheduled a July 2 policy meeting to discuss the issue of public safety. This meeting comes just two weeks after the Community Listening Session at which Mayor Gallego assured residents that the city would come back with ideas within 30 days to address community concerns.

At last week’s Phoenix City Council Meeting, discussion included having an ad-hoc committee to review past recommendations and to have the council look into a civilian review board.

Mayor Gallego plans to address these items at the July 2 policy meeting. The council will also hear from Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams. The chief will give an update on her action plan in response to the mayor’s commitment to present ideas to the community within 30 days. She will ask council to approve two items.

The two items up for action are:

Request to issue procurement for early intervention system

Request to issue procurement for public opinion research firms

Discussion items:

Staff will present civilian review board options and council will provide direction on further policy development and research

The July 2 policy meeting will be held at the regular time, 2:30pm, at the City Council Chambers. The agenda will be posted by Thursday, June 27.

