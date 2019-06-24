Lauren Henschen Named Central Arts Alliance CEO

by

The Central Arts Alliance board of directors announced the appointment of Lauren Henschen as its new chief executive officer, effective July 1, 2019. Henschen was unanimously approved by the Central Arts Alliance (CAA) board and will oversee all Central Arts Alliance operations and programming, including Phoenix Center for the Arts, Thunderbird Arts Center and the Arizona Art Mobile.

Board chair, Jamie Halavais, states, “We chose Lauren to lead CAA into its next stage of service because of the depth and breadth of her knowledge about CAA and the communities and constituents it engages, her strong business acumen and countless other positive business attributes. All of these factors made Lauren the obvious and best choice to lead CAA as it continues to provide arts and culture opportunities for all through education, programming, and advocacy.”

“The CAA board has tasked Lauren with launching a broad public search for a Director of Institutional Advancement,” Halavais continued, “as part of our ongoing commitment to expanding the roster of professional skills, creative talents and lived experience on our leadership team.”

Henschen joined the Phoenix Center for the Arts staff in 2013 and has served in the position of deputy director for the past three years, overseeing sales, marketing, major events and community partnerships. CAA’s outgoing director, Joseph Benesh, states “Lauren has been an instrumental force in the development of Phoenix Center for the Arts since the early days of our growth as a nonprofit organization. In addition to ‘putting Phoenix Center for the Arts on the map’ by marketing our programs with thoughtful integrity, Lauren has always seen the bigger picture in what we do, who we serve, and what we can do better.”

Prior to her time with Phoenix Center for the Arts, Henschen worked closely with small business, nonprofit and arts-based organizations for eight years through Communication Arts Network, a local public relations and marketing firm. She also served as an ongoing consultant for Arizona State University’s PAVE Professional Sustainability Program.

Henschen is a summa cum laude graduate of Arizona State University’s Herberger Institute.

Learn more at phoenixcenterforthearts.org.

