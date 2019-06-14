CCUSD To Hold Public Hearing for Proposed Tax Increase

by

Cave Creek Unified School District No. 93 (CCUSD) announced the intention to raise its primary property taxes over the current level to pay for increased expenditures in those areas where the Governing Board has the authority to increase property taxes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019. The Cave Creek Unified School District is proposing an increase in its primary property tax levy of $426,246.

The amount proposed will cause Cave Creek Unified School District’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $2.0323. Without the tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed would have been $0.

These amounts proposed are above the qualifying tax levies as prescribed by state law, if applicable. The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.

All interested citizens are invited to attend the public hearing on the proposed tax increase scheduled to be held at 6pm June 24 in the CCUSD Governing Board Room, 33016 North 60th Street, Scottsdale.

For additional information, call 480.575.2000 or visit www.ccusd93.org.

Advertisements