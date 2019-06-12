Local Restaurant Hosts Sports Equipment Drive to Help Area Children in Need

by

Twin Peaks restaurant has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix (BGCMP) for a summer sports equipment drive.

From June 14 through Aug. 2, all three Valley Twin Peaks locations will support the need for sports equipment for local youth. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix hosts summer camps at all 13 BGCMP locations throughout the Valley. These camps provide kids with the opportunity to have fun, meet new friends, discover new interests and create lasting memories.

Basketballs, soccer balls, jump ropes, footballs — any new sports equipment for kids ages 6 to 18 is appreciated and can be donated at any Twin Peaks location. For guests who donate equipment, Twin Peaks will honor them with a $5 gift card that can be used in the future.

“Giving back to the community and being able to help kids is truly rewarding as a local business owner,” said Carolyn Vangelos, co-owner from Twin Peaks. “We are so excited to help provide new equipment with the hope that these kids will have the best time at camp.”

As a nonprofit, BGCMP relies on the support of the community to run their programs. Twin Peaks is invested in just that.

“We are thrilled to partner with Twin Peaks for this drive,” said Jill Johnson Director of Strategic Partnerships at BGCMP. “The generosity of donors is truly what makes our programs possible. Having Twin Peaks and their customers step up this summer is going to make a huge impact.”

Twin Peaks is located at 2135 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix; 8787 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale; and 6922 N. 95th Ave., Glendale. For additional information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com. Learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix at bgcmp.org.

