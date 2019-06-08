Enjoy a Summer Sunday at the Railroad Park

by

Photo courtesy of Experience Scottsdale

Valley residents are invited to enjoy free concerts Sunday evenings, 7:30–9pm, through June 30 at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park. With a variety of local bands, and recently recognized as one of the best live music venues in Arizona by Best of American Towns, Sundays at The Railroad Park are the place to be in Scottsdale this summer. With classic rock, retro 80s, country, rhythm and blues and retro 90s, there is a little something for everyone.

Bring a blanket or chair and relax in the park. Food is available for purchase. The park’s iconic steam engines pull the Paradise & Pacific Railroad. Train and carousel rides are $2. Children two and under ride free with a paying adult.

Upcoming performers include High Tide (June 9), One of These Nights (June 16) Motown Magic (June 23) and Garth Live!, tribute band (June 30).

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park is located at 7301 East Indian Bend Road in Scottsdale. For additional information, call 480.312.2312 or visit www.therailroadpark.com.

