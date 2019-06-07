Get Ready for Some Good, Not-So-Clean Fun

by

The 44th Annual Mighty Mud Mania splashes into Chaparral Park Saturday, June 8, from 7am to noon. The event offers muddy obstacles for people of all ages and ability levels. There are even non-muddy activities for those who prefer not to get muddy.

The event includes “The Original Mud Obstacle Course,” a footrace for those 7 to 12 years old with obstacles and mud pits as deep as 5 feet to run, jump and crawl through; ropes to swing on into mud, a slide to go down, and a tube dive that children dive through into a pit of mud.

The Extreme course will have similar obstacles, more challenging, for 13 years and older. The “Mini Mud Course” is for children 4 to 6 years old and “The Muddy Tot” will provide fun for children 1 to 3. Participants 6 and under can also participate in “Mudville” a “town” destined to provide a mighty muddy good time. The event also includes inflatable water slides, inflatable activities, food vendors, open play mud pits, sponsor area and wash stations. The event is free for everyone to attend; mud courses are free for anyone through age 17.

Mighty Mud Mania is also geared to help neighbors in need — donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted to benefit the Vista del Camino food bank.

Chaparral Park is located at 5401 North Hayden Road in Scottsdale. For additional information, visit www.scottsdaleaz.gov/mighty-mud-mania.

