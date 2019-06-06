Abrazo Scottsdale To Hold Cereal Drive June 7-14

by

Drop off healthy cereal donations in hospital cafeteria

Donations of healthy cereal to benefit local food banks will be accepted June 7–14 at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, 3929 East Bell Road. Abrazo Health is leading a community effort to provide area children and adults struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer.

Abrazo’s Healthy Over Hungry cereal drive will benefit the St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance. Whole-grain cereal, when part of a healthy, balanced breakfast including dairy, fruit and lean protein, is a popular food item that experts say can easily address the hunger gap during the summer months when children are not in school.

“Summer is a particularly difficult time because many children in need can no longer rely on their school meals for a nutritious breakfast, so their families often turn to food banks for help,” said Ed Staren, chief administrative officer, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus. “We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, we hope to help those in our community struggling with food insecurity.”

The Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive is supported by Abrazo Health’s parent organization, Tenet Healthcare, which in 2018 collected five million servings of cereal and donated $380,000 through the efforts of its facilities across the U.S.

Packages of healthy breakfast cereal may be donated June 7-14 at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus. For additional information, visit www.abrazohealth.com.

