Holland Community Center to Host Young Entrepreneurs Class

Aspiring entrepreneurs ages 11–17 are invited to participate in a new class offered at Foothills Community Foundation’s Holland Community Center. The five-week startup workshop will educate and inspire young, creative minds about the opportunities to do business in today’s world. The program is set up to be an engaging and participant-driven workshop where attendees will brainstorm business ideas and walk through the steps to actually launch a business.

The workshop runs June 18 – July 23 (held each Tuesday beginning June 18, with the exception of July 2, through July 23), 7–8:30pm. The cost is $25 for all five weeks.

Holland Community Center is located at 34250 North 60th Street, Scottsdale. For additional information, call 480.488.1090 or visit www.azfcf.org.

