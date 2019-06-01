You are here: Home / Community News / Public Safety Exercise in Downtown Phoenix

Public Safety Exercise in Downtown Phoenix

June 1, 2019 by Leave a Comment

During the month of June, the Phoenix Police, Fire and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management departments will be conducting public safety training exercises in the downtown Phoenix area near the Phoenix Convention Center. This first exercise will occur in the early morning Sunday, June 2.

Residents in and around downtown Phoenix may see emergency vehicles and equipment from multiple public safety jurisdictions as preparations begin for the 2019 National Homeland Security Conference coming to the Phoenix Convention Center.

The purpose of this public safety exercise is to enhance first responders’ preparedness.

Any questions concerning the exercise from the public can be directed to 602.376.3981.

Advertisements
Filed Under: Community News, GET MORE, Phoenix Tagged With: ,
«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: