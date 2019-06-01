Public Safety Exercise in Downtown Phoenix

by

During the month of June, the Phoenix Police, Fire and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management departments will be conducting public safety training exercises in the downtown Phoenix area near the Phoenix Convention Center. This first exercise will occur in the early morning Sunday, June 2.

Residents in and around downtown Phoenix may see emergency vehicles and equipment from multiple public safety jurisdictions as preparations begin for the 2019 National Homeland Security Conference coming to the Phoenix Convention Center.

The purpose of this public safety exercise is to enhance first responders’ preparedness.

Any questions concerning the exercise from the public can be directed to 602.376.3981.

Advertisements