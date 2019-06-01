Pomo Celebrates Pride: Rainbow Pizza Sales to Support Local Nonprofit

by

June is National Pride Month and to celebrate and support the LGBTQ community, Pomo Pizzeria is holding a month long fundraiser at all three locations.

For Pride Month, Pomo has released a limited-time Rainbow Neapolitan Style Pizza ($17) with stracchino, cherry tomato, golden beets, zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, red onion and Moroccan olives. Guests can also purchase a Cauliflower crust version of the Rainbow Pizza for $20. The Cauliflower Rainbow Pizza is also gluten-free, vegetarian, keto and vegan. In addition, $3 of every Rainbow Pizza sold will be donated to One-n-Ten, a nonprofit organization in Arizona dedicated to assisting LGBTQ youth.

Guests can also purchase their rainbow pizza with a glass of Rainbow Cava or Aperol Spritz for an additional $8 or purchase a pizza and entire Cava bottle for $50. The Cava company donates a portion of every bottle sold to the GLAAD organization.

Visit pomopizzeria.com for more information

