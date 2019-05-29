CCUSD Celebrates its Outstanding Educators

by

Eric DeVore named 2019 Teacher of Year

At the conclusion of the 2018–19 school year, Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD) celebrated great teaching with its annual Teacher of the Year celebration. Eric DeVore, a Spanish teacher at Sonoran Trails Middle School was named CCUSD Teacher of the Year 2019. DeVore was awarded $3,000 and will complete his application for the 2019 Arizona Educational Foundation’s Teacher of the Year program.

Also recognized were honorees Kendra Frigard, third/fourth-grade combo teacher at Desert Willow Elementary, and Doni Nasr, Spanish teacher at Cactus Shadows High School. Frigard and Nasr both received $1,000.

CCUSD expressed its appreciation and thanks to community members, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Gunderson, for their generous donation to financially support the CCUSD Teacher of the Year program. Superintendent

stated that, “this is one of the most important celebrations of the year in the Cave Creek Unified School District as we honor our incredible educators.”

For additional information, call 480.575.2000 or visit www.ccusd93.org.

Advertisements