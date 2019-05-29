You are here: Home / Carefree/Cave Creek / CCUSD Celebrates its Outstanding Educators

CCUSD Celebrates its Outstanding Educators

L–R: Bill Dolezal (principal, Sonoran Trails Middle School), Dick Gunderson, Eric DeVore, Barbara Gunderson, Dr. Debbi Burdick.

Eric DeVore named 2019 Teacher of Year

At the conclusion of the 2018–19 school year, Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD) celebrated great teaching with its annual Teacher of the Year celebration. Eric DeVore, a Spanish teacher at Sonoran Trails Middle School was named CCUSD Teacher of the Year 2019. DeVore was awarded $3,000 and will complete his application for the 2019 Arizona Educational Foundation’s Teacher of the Year program.

Also recognized were honorees Kendra Frigard, third/fourth-grade combo teacher at Desert Willow Elementary, and Doni Nasr, Spanish teacher at Cactus Shadows High School. Frigard and Nasr both received $1,000.

2019 Teacher of the Year Nominees & Honorees (L–R): Leighanne Harrison (kindergarten, Horseshoe Trails Elementary School); Susan Webb (third grade, Desert Sun Academy); Barbara Magtibay (second grade, Black Mountain Elementary School); 2019 Teacher of the Year Eric DeVore (Spanish, Sonoran Trails Middle School); 2019 Teacher of the Year Honoree Doni Nasr (Spanish/Spanish Immersion, Cactus Shadows High School); Kellie Combs (fifth grade, Lone Mountain Elementary School); 2019 Teacher of the Year Honoree Kendra Frigard (third/fourth grade, Desert Willow Elementary School).

CCUSD expressed its appreciation and thanks to community members, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Gunderson, for their generous donation to financially support the CCUSD Teacher of the Year program. Superintendent

stated that, “this is one of the most important celebrations of the year in the Cave Creek Unified School District as we honor our incredible educators.”

