Art Lover’s Delight: Chill Out at SMoCA This Summer

Summer in the Valley is the perfect time to get out of the heat and into a museum. Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) presents a wide range of exciting and diverse events, to keep art lovers cool in a 68-degree museum. This season is packed with artist-led talks and workshops and the return of fan favorites Mystery at the Museum and Art Handlers Triathlon. Additionally, several events relate to the 2019 summer exhibitions. These events offer guests the opportunity to engage with artists, the community and museumgoers to consider the questions and themes explored throughout the Museum. Schedule of summer events (subject to change):

June 6: Artist Talk — Aakash Nihalani and Daniel Rozin

7pm

Artists Aakash Nihalani and Daniel Rozin team up to talk about their work in the exhibition “Mutual Reality: Art on the Edge of Technology.” Guests will get a sneak peek of Nihalani’s new artwork inside SMoCA Lounge before it’s revealed to the public.

June 7: Summer Opening Party

7–9pm

Join SMoCA in celebrating another season of new exhibitions. Chat with curators, mingle with artists and explore the exhibitions. Cash bar.

June 21: Sunset in the Skyspace

7:30pm; $10

Spend the longest day of the year at SMoCA. Celebrate the summer solstice by watching the sunset in James Turrell’s “Knight Rise” Skyspace. Refreshments included.

July 6: The Studio @SMoCA — Simply Succulents with Dig It

Noon–3pm; $45, pair; $30, individual

Horticulture experts from Dig It Gardens in Phoenix will show participants how to create and care for their own succulent terrarium. Materials provided. Light refreshments included.

July 19: Beer ‘n Bingo

7pm; $15 (includes one drink)

Anwar Newton hosts an evening of craft beer and bingo with a SMoCA twist. This is not your grandmother’s bingo night. One free beer sample per person. Cash bar and snacks included.

All events are free and take place in SMoCA Lounge, unless noted otherwise. Free events at SMoCA fill quickly and are first come, first served; early arrival is encouraged. Visitors can RSVP and purchase tickets at www.smoca.org.

