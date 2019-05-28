Enjoy Classic Rides and Cool Temps at Show Low Car Show

by

The 10th annual Cruz’n the Rim Car Chow, scheduled for May 31 – June 1 in Show Low, features classics of all ages, including Rat Rods. Festivities start Friday, May 31, with a 5pm cruise to Hatch Toyota and free burger burn and root beer floats. Register on site starting Friday from noon–5pm, and Saturday 7–9am, with the gates opening to the public at 9am Saturday, June 1.

The whole family is invited to enjoy food, fun, prizes, giveaways, silent auctions and poker walk. The first 200 spectators through the gate get to vote on their favorite car. Proceeds from the event will benefit the local Salvation Army.

The Cruz’n the Rim Car Show takes place at Frontier Fields, 600 North 9th Place in Show Low. For additional information, visit www.cruisinarizona.com and click on the “Events” link.

