Town of Carefree to Host Memorial Day Tribute

Event honors veterans interred at Cave Creek Cemetery

Each Memorial Day, the country remembers those men and women who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of the United States. In their honor, the Town of Carefree will host a Memorial Day Tribute Monday, May 27, at 8am in the Cave Creek Cemetery, 36400 North Pima Road in Carefree.

Joined by the Veterans Heritage Project (VHP) this year’s tribute will include a presentation and posting of colors by Boy Scout Troop 15 Cave Creek, an a cappella rendition of the national anthem, an invocation and a special rendition of “Taps” performed at the conclusion of the program. Guest speakers include Margo Angeli, whose brother Gus, a Navy veteran, is interred in the cemetery. West Point graduate, Vietnam veteran and two-time Purple Heart recipient Frank Lambert will be the keynote speaker. Tribute Riders RC will place flags upon the grave sites of the many veterans laid to rest there, with service wreaths placed to honor all veterans.

Students from the Cactus Shadows VHP Chapter will be in attendance and light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 480.488.3686 or go to www.carefree.org.

