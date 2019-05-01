Town Holds Groundbreaking at Cave Creek Crossing

by

Shopping center to open in 2020

By Kathryn M. Miller

Members of the Cave Creek Town Council joined representatives from Kitchell Development Company and A. R. Mays Construction Thursday, April 4, for a groundbreaking at the new Cave Creek Crossing development.

Located on the southwest corner of Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway in Cave Creek, the development encompasses nine acres. According to Rob Schranm, vice president at Kitchell Development, construction began immediately following the groundbreaking ceremony and is expected to be completed late in the first quarter or early second quarter of 2020. The 56,000-square-foot development will be a grocery anchored shopping center with multiple tenants.

“This development is part of the area that we changed to Commercial in the General Plan back in 2008 or 2009,” says Cave Creek Mayor Ernie Bunch. “This change was in direct response to the Town’s great financial hardship during the last economic downturn. By waiting until the right project came forward to actually change the zoning, it allowed us to responsibly plan for a more stable financial future for Cave Creek in addition to the convenience factor for our residents.”

In addition to Kitchell Development and A. R. Mays, the general contractor, Butler Design Group is part of the project team. |CST

